Flood watch ended for Lakehead region

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) has ended the flood watch it put in place on Canada Day for the ​ Lakehead region.

The notice covered the city of Thunder Bay, along with the municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge and Shuniah, as well as the townships of O'Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

Thunderstorms that had been predicted over the weekend never materialized, said Tammy Cook, the LRCA's chief administrative officer.

The region did receive 50 to 77 millimetres of rain, she said, but it did not overwhelm watercourses, and the organization is not aware of any flooding.