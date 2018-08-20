City seeking bids on new floating docks for Thunder Bay's marina

The City of Thunder Bay, Ont., is looking for bids as it moves forward with the replacement of floating docks at the marina.

According to a tender, the city is replacing the floating docks located on the north side of Pier 2, which haven't been replaced since the early 1980s, said Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of parks and open spaces.

"We're trying to replace them before we start running into operational issues," he said. "As they get older, we start to run into more and more smaller ones, like sections of dock needing to be replaced, boards, things like that."

Halvorsen said the docks make up 30 slips, which are rented out to boaters.

The city is also hoping to replace the floating dinghy dock alongside Pier 1, as well, as part of the project. That dock is used for smaller boats, such as those used by the city's sailing club.

However, Halvorsen said the priority is the replacement of the Pier 2 docks, and the replacement of the dinghy dock will only go forward if costs are low enough. If not, it will be put off.

The tender says the city has allocated $450,000 for the project. Bids are due by the end of August, and the project is to be completed by May 2019.