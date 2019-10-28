Thunder Bay man arrested while trying to retrieve impounded car

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after fleeing from police, and then getting arrested while attempting to retrieve his vehicle from an impound lot a few days later.

The chain of events began on May 27, when a police officer saw a black sedan in a poor state of repair – which included a missing tail light – being driven in the area of Bethune and Simpson streets at about 11:45 p.m.

The officer also found the licence plate on the sedan was registered to a different vehicle.

A traffic stop was attempted on South May Street, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The officer discontinued pursuit.

The next day, just after 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a scene on Red River Road near Waverly Street with reports of a male in medical distress inside a vehicle.

Responding officers found the male had fled on foot prior to their arrival.

Investigation led police to identify the man. The vehicle, meanwhile, was identified as the one involved in the incident the previous night, and was towed and impounded.

After 4 p.m. on May 29, police learned a man was attempting to get the vehicle released into their possession.

Responding officers located the male suspect connected to the May 27 incident. He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, fleeing from police, and breach of probation.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody.