Thunder Bay fire crews call in rescue aircraft after emergency flares spotted past breakwall

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, along with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canadian Coast Guard, responded to reports of two rescue flares that were seen beyond the breakwall on Sunday night.

The Canadian coast Guard dispatched a C130 Rescue Hercules from Winnipeg to search the area beyond the breakwall in the Thunder Bay Harbour.

According to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue officials, the aircraft made multiple passes scanning the area using infrared technology, but no one was found to be in distress.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said they received the reports around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief, Philip Dzuba, stresses that rescue flares are for emergency use only, and warns that improper use can cause unnecessary hazards to rescuers.