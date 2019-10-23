Thunder Bay city administration projecting budget surplus of $3M

Additional funding from provincial and federal governments has kept Thunder Bay's budget in line.

City administration will present to council on Monday night its first quarter variance report for 2021.

Administration said it projects a $3 million positive variance, at this point, for the end of the year. The positive figure allows the city to draw less from its Stabilization Reserve Fund. Estimates show $2.1 million will still be drawn from this fund to cover COVID-19 expenses.

The impact, though, is much less than anticipated, after receiving $2.7 million in funding from senior levels of government. $1.5 million will be received from the COVID-19 Municipal Recovery Funding, and $1.2 million from the Safe Restart Agreement, specified for transit.

If required, the city could get up to $3.1 million this year to help support its transit operations. Any monies not used for that purpose would have to be returned to the province.

The city will also receive an additional $6.6 million this year for projects generally covered by the federal gas tax. The funding is coming from what's billed as the Canada Community Building Fund. Recommendations on how to spend that money will come later this year.

When making projections for its COVID-19 spending, the city assumed it would be placed in the provincial red zone in May, and green zone in June, lasting for the remainder of the year. The assumptions are required to determine what city services could be operating.

As part of its operating budget, administration noted reduced spending in its recreation and culture and childcare divisions. Revenue projections were not met in its casino revenue and parking portfolios.

The report noted costs of policing are lower, fuel costs are reduced compared to projections, along with lower debt servicing costs and WSIB premiums.

In the first quarter of 2021, the city did spend more on legal services, mainly dealing with the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.