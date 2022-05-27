Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
OPP charge 4 with 1st-degree murder in 2019 Thunder Bay-area homicide

The OPP have charged four people, including two from Thunder Bay, with first-degree murder after a lengthy investigation into a body that was found on Highway 527 more than three years ago.

Samatar Warsame, 21, was found dead on shoulder of northwestern Ontario highway

The OPP have charged four people, including two from Thunder Bay, in the 2019 slaying of Samatar Warsame, whose body was found along Highway 527. (Submitted by OPP)

The body of 21-year-old Samatar Warsame was found on the shoulder of Highway 527, just north of the junction of highways 11 and 17 in Shuniah, on Jan. 12, 2019.

In a media release issued Friday, Ontario Provincial Police announced that four people had been charged in connection with Warsame's death.

A 25-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area, a 29-year-old man from Toronto, a 43-year-old man from Thunder Bay and a 33-year-old woman from Thunder Bay are all facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

All four remain in custody pending a future court appearance.

Police said the accused and victim "had a common interest." No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing, the OPP added, and asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

