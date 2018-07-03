Rained-out Thunder Bay Canada Day fireworks show rescheduled for August
The new date coincides with the final show in the city's annual Live on the Waterfront concert series
The City of Thunder Bay has rescheduled its fireworks show that was originally planned for Canada Day.
The city was forced to cut short this year's Canada Day festivities shortly after 7 p.m. due to poor weather. Officials said that the make-up date will be Aug. 29.
The alternate date that worked best for both the city and the fireworks company was at the end of August, said Ash Young, the city's cultural development and events supervisor; it coincides with the final night of Thunder Bay's Live on the Waterfront concert series.
The Aug. 29 show is slated to feature DJ Shub, electronic artist Iskwé and local Islam-inspired singer Siedd.
"DJ Shub and Iskwé, they're both Juno nominees in the Indigenous music category, and as well the fireworks company is an Indigenous fireworks company," Young said.
Lakehead University will be inviting its new students to the concert, he added, and the city will be inviting students who have arrived in town from remote First Nations to attend school to also come out to the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.