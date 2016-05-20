Fireworks distributor envisions fewer firecrackers after Thunder Bay council looks to reduce dates

Proposed changes to Thunder Bay's fireworks bylaw have one distributor frustrated with a proposed reduction in dates for the public to set off their display.

City council started the process on Monday night to rewrite the rules regarding fireworks, on when they can be sold and set off.

Currently, there are seven days allowed for fireworks to be set off, along with the preceding week for sales. They include Victoria Day, Canada Day, the August Civic Holiday, Labour Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and the Lunar New Year.

Under the new regulations, setting off fireworks will no longer be allowed on Victoria Day, Labour Day and New Year's Eve as a "named day", however, New Year's Eve, because of its proximity to New Year's Day, would still be allowed.

"Labour day is I think the one where people are going to be upset," said Bob Hoffman, the owner of Fireworks Unlimited.

"They're going to close their camps down, they're not even inside the city, so we're not going to be able to sell for that date. I think they're going to have some pushback on that."

Hoffman said it is frustrating to have the number of dates he can sell fireworks dramatically reduced, noting he doesn't bother to set up his truck and trailer for sales for the Lunar New Year. He said he has sold "only a couple" fireworks for that particular holiday.

He said he will feel the date reduction in his sales.

As for the rationale that fireworks are causing noise issues, particularly when set off late at night, Hoffman said he believes the issue is actually related to COVID-19.

"July 1st, I think that's when they had most of the problem, because they didn't have their big celebration last year for July 1st at the marina. So, more people did them in their backyard," he said.

"So, of course during COVID, you're going to have more fireworks going on, but you can't leave your house. I think that's a big part of this, which should go away when COVID is solved."

The new bylaw would also come with heavier fines levied against those who set off fireworks outside of permitted dates. The challenge to that, Hoffman said, is actually catching people who set them off. He said when customers purchase fireworks from his business, he informs them of local bylaws.