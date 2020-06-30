Thunder Bay Firefighters respond to alarm at Bombardier Monday evening

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at Bombardier yesterday evening, June 29.

Upon arrival crews were directed to an area in the plant where a machine fire had occurred prior to the arrival of fire fighters.

Fire fighters discovered the fire had been effectively extinguished by Bombardier workers prior to their evacuation of the building.

With the help of Bombardier staff - fire fighters then cleared smoke from the building utilizing natural ventilation thanks to overhead doors. .

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to a spark from a plasma cutter machine which dropped onto a piece of plastic debris.

There were no injuries to staff and no damage to the building or equipment.