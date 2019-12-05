Thunder Bay Firefighters Association wants city to pause proposed staffing changes

A proposed change to how Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would respond to its fire calls is a cause for concern, according to the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association.

The city proposed to eliminate nine full-time positions in the department, through attrition, by changing how it monitors firefighters at an active fire scene. The new monitoring system would allow the service to reduce the number of firefighters sent to an active fire scene, by one.

The city would save about $3 million annually until 2024, and then $1.1 million thereafter because of the staffing changes.

While the proposal looks good on paper, Dennis Brescacin, the president of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association, has concerns over how the staffing change will impact his members.

He said the city currently doesn't meet international firefighting standards when it comes to medium and major fire calls, and the proposed reduction will make matters worse.

"Seventeen firefighters must be on the scene within eight minutes of that initial call, and we only meet that three per cent of the time right now, with 14 people is what we do right now. Now, they're going to take one more person away from that."

Brescacin said the other concern is the city could consolidate or close fire halls, which have been proposed as part of the city's master fire plan.

He said the association would like to sit down with city administration to propose some changes to firefighting, which may achieve similar savings to what a consultant's report recommends.

"City council should make this a priority for the safety of the firefighters and the public and their property. This should be looked at farther, and maybe there is some simple ways that we can fix this. We are willing to sit down with the city and negotiate something."