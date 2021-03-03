Thunder Bay police arrest second accused in November firearm incident

A 21-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges over a November 2020 standoff at a Picton Avenue home.

Brianna Lynn Netemegesic was arrested Tuesday, and charged with counselling someone to commit an offence, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release.

She appeared in court Wednesday, and was remanded into custody.

The charges stem from an incident a Picton Avenue home on Nov. 19, 2020.

Police were called to the home just after 10 p.m. with reports of a firearm-related incident, and learned an accused had pointed a firearm at another person.

Investigation led police to identify the suspects, and another home where they may have fled. Police contained the second home while they obtained a warrant to search it; however, when police were able to enter the home they found the suspects were not there.

Police located one of the suspects, identified as Owen John Boyce, at a south-side bar on Nov. 23, 2020.

Netemegesic remained at large until she was arrested by police on Tuesday.

In March 2020, Netemegesic was charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred at a Picton Avenue home.

Police were dispatched to the residence just after midnight on March 3 with reports of an assault in progress, and found two female victims outside, near the street.

Both were taken to hospital, where one later died of her injuries.

Netemegesic was later released from custody while awaiting trial.

A 15-year-old male youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also charged with aggravated assault and second degree murder.