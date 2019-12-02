Rifle seized after second Thunder Bay convenience store robbed at gunpoint

A rifle has been seized, though the suspect remains at large, after a second Thunder Bay convenience store was robbed at gunpoint this weekend.

Thunder Bay police said the Circle K store on Waterloo Street South was robbed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday by a suspect wielding a long gun. Police said the suspect, whose face was covered, pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded money.

The suspect subsequently fled, heading west through the Alma Adair Park at the corner of Waterloo and Walsh streets across the street from the store. Surveillance footage provided by police shows the suspect wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a grey tuque.

Officers were able to find a discarded rifle that is believed to have been used in the robbery, police said.

Police said they believe the incident is connected to an armed robbery of an Arthur Street store on Saturday morning, where two robbers with what were described as military-style rifles entered the store and demanded cash and merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377, or online at p3tips.com.