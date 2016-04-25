Fire trucks unable to cross repaired James St. swing bridge

The proposed re-opening of the James St. swing bridge connecting Thunder Bay, Ont., and Fort William First Nation will see many vehicles crossing the Kaministiquia River, but one emergency vehicle will remain on the city side of the bridge.

The gross vehicle weight allowed over the bridge will be 15,000 kg, according to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. That's about 5,000 kg short of what's needed to support a fire truck, said Greg Hankkio, the Deputy Chief at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

When the bridge caught on fire in October 2013, the service still had some older, smaller pumper trucks responding to calls, which were light enough to cross at James St.

"Those particular apparatus are no longer in service," said Hankkio. "The standards today for fire apparatus require fire pumpers to be somewhat larger, and as a result, heavier."

Hankkio said there are smaller apparatus on the market, but Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has some prerequisites for its trucks, including the ability to carry four firefighters, water, breathing apparatus, as well as other equipment.

"We're just going around on Highway 61B, and that will continue being our route into Fort William First Nation."

Hankkio said Fort William First Nation is also looking at creating its own volunteer fire service, which could impact how Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responds to calls in the future. However, at the moment, it's status quo.

"I think once we get the final specs on the bridge, once it is open, we can revisit it at that time, and determine if there are any alternatives for us. And until that time we'll continue to do what we're doing, and we'll be sending a full response to any report of a fire on the Fort William First Nation."