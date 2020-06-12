Thunder Bay Fire Rescue extinguishes mattress fire at Adelaide St. apartment

Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue (TBFR) crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Adelaide St. on Friday, June 12.

At approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment unit on the seventh floor of a building in the city's north side.

The first arriving crews observed light smoke coming from the apartment. After an investigation, a second alarm was called.

The source of the smoke was due to a burning mattress in the bedroom of the apartment unit. TBFR officials said water was quickly applied and the fire was extinguished.

Fire crews evacuated tenants that were in the halls of the building, and in adjacent units to the involved apartment.

TBFR officials said due to a large number of elderly occupants, shelter in place was also utilized to ensure occupants were not exposed to smoke.

No one was present in the apartment at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported by TBFR. The cause of the fire is under investigation.