Thunder Bay Fire Rescue sees increase in structural fires amid pandemic

Members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) have been responding to an increasing number of structural fires since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's an issue that goes beyond the city of Thunder Bay, as the provincial fire marshal reports a 65 per cent increase in fire fatalities this year since January 1, compared to the same time last year.

"We really want people to focus on safety now that everyone is spending so much time at home," said Anthony Stokaluk, captain of fire prevention, education and investigation with TBFR.

Between Jan. 1 and May 4, 2019, there were 31 fire fatalities in Ontario. Over that same period this year, there have been 51 fire fatalities, 17 of which were in March alone.

Thunder Bay has had one death as a result of a fire so far in 2020, and since Jan. 1, the service has responded to 85 fires.

"So what we are seeing here in Thunder Bay is an increase in cooking fires...and we've also seen an increase in the number of fires for careless disposal of smoking materials," said Stokaluk.

He added that a lot of recent fires in the city are smaller in nature but have the potential to become a larger fire, and subsequently a larger risk.

"People are going outside to smoke, they're putting their [smoking materials] into a container but maybe that container isn't noncombustible," he explained. "We are seeing fires on decks, we're seeing fires outside of buildings, and we are seeing some fires inside of residences with the smoking materials being the cause."

On Wednesday, TBFR crews responded to a structural fire in the city's south side that was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. The fire sent one occupant to hospital and caused "extensive" damage to the exterior of the home, and a portion of the interior.

Stokaluk said prior to the COVID-19 emergency, cooking fires were still the leading cause of structural fires, and now with more people at home and more people spending time in the kitchen, he said it's time to focus on practicing fire safety in cooking environments.

"People definitely become complacent, but I think the fact that everybody is now spending so much time at home, where before you might of spent half your time or less even at home," he said.

"So there's a greater chance of something happening which is why you have to be aware of the fire safety that you're practicing."

Stokaluk said having working smoke detectors, knowing a home fire escape plan, and staying aware in the kitchen and while smoking are key elements of fire safety and fire prevention.