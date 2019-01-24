South-side Thunder Bay home severely damaged by fire, no one hurt

No one was hurt but a home on Thunder Bay's south side was heavily damaged by a fire which broke out late Wednesday afternoon, according to firefighting officials.

Firefighters were called to a home on Parkway Drive around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a garage attached to the house on fire, according to a written release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. As additional crews arrived, they found the blaze moving quickly into the home's attic.

Initially, firefighters didn't know if the occupants were home at the time, but officials said they learned they had got out safely before first responders arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters entered the home to search for anyone who might be inside, the fire department's stated, but eventually had to get out themselves as the fire, which at that point was reportedly consuming the house, was threatening to cause the building to collapse.

The blaze was fought from the outside, with the house next door also protected from catching fire, the fire department said.

Five pumper trucks, an aerial ladder and a command vehicle were all dispatched to the scene.

The blaze is under investigation, fire officials said.