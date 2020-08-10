Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay fire crews extinguish blaze at John Street residence
Thunder Bay

Members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) responded to a structural fire at a John Street home just after midnight on Monday.

Fire rescue officials say incident serves as a reminder of the importance of working smoke detectors

CBC News ·
Members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reported no injuries as a result of fire that swept through the second floor of a John Street home on Monday. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Officials with TBFR, in a news release, said residents of the home were assessed by paramedics and were later released.

Fire crews entered the home, where they encountered heavy smoke and flames. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire that was contained to the second floor of the home.

TBFR reported no other injuries as a result of the fire, and added that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire rescue officials are reminding Thunder Bay residents of the importance of the working smoke detectors in homes. They said smoke detectors can save lives, and believe one may have in this situation.

