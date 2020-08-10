Thunder Bay fire crews extinguish blaze at John Street residence

Members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) responded to a structural fire at a John Street home just after midnight on Monday.

Officials with TBFR, in a news release, said residents of the home were assessed by paramedics and were later released.

Fire crews entered the home, where they encountered heavy smoke and flames. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire that was contained to the second floor of the home.

TBFR reported no other injuries as a result of the fire, and added that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire rescue officials are reminding Thunder Bay residents of the importance of the working smoke detectors in homes. They said smoke detectors can save lives, and believe one may have in this situation.