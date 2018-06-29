As families head off to camp for the Canada Day long weekend, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising residents in northwestern Ontario to be extra careful when lighting fires.

"There's no restricted fire zone in place ... but we just want to remind the public to never leave your campfire unattended and always have water and a shovel nearby and make sure your fire is out before you leave," fire information officer Jonathan Scott told CBC News.

He said the forest fire hazard is low to moderate in the southern portions of northwestern Ontario but high to extreme in the northern part of the region. However, he suspects much of that will change after this weekend's predicted precipitation.

"[The rain is] forecasted to drop the hazard in the southern portions of the region [but] it remains to be seen how much rain we will get with the thunderstorms coming in," Scott said.

He said rain for the northern part of the region will also help decrease the forest fire hazard levels and help out with the dozens of fires currently burning.