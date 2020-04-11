Thunder Bay fire fighters respond to report of woman, child in the water of Kam River Friday night

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a report of a woman in the water of the Kaminsitiquia River at 6 pm. Friday evening.

Fire fighters quickly arrived on the scene and located a woman who had been in the water, but had made it back to shore by herself prior to fire fighters arriving.

However, witnesses reported the woman was screaming to them that her baby was still in the water.

Fire fighters immediately entered the water to begin a search for a potential victim.

Both EMS and members of the Thunder Bay Police Service also arrived on scene to support the operation. The hypothermic female victim was transferred to EMS paramedics for treatment and then transported to hospital.

Police used information provided by the Fire Rescue Command officer, to investigate and determine the woman's children were in fact all accounted for at another location.

This allowed fire fighters and police officers on scene to conclude a child was not in the water.

Nonetheless, a thorough surface and shoreline search was conducted by fire fighters in an inflatable boat along with several fire fighters in immersion suits swimming along the shore to probe for a possible victim.

TBFR is reminding the public to stay away from local waterways at this time while rivers and lakes are melting quickly, making conditions unsafe and unpredictable.