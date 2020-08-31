Thunder Bay fire crews help rescue bear cub from tree on Machar Ave.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says it was called to the lane behind Machar Avenue on Sunday evening to help rescue a bear cub that was around 35 feet up a tree.

Fire Rescue responded to a request from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF) at around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release issued by the service on Sunday.

An OMNRF bear technician on the scene reported that the small bear cub would not come close enough for him to reach it with a sling pole device, which is used to secure a cable around an animal's neck in order to capture it and keep it from clawing or biting rescuers.

Fire fighters and officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service developed a public safety plan, which included keeping bystanders at a safe distance, Fire Rescue said.

Fire fighters in an aerial ladder truck were then able to secure the sling pole device around the small bear's neck and pull the bear into the safety of the aerial ladder basket, where it was then lowered to the ground.

On the ground, the OMNRF bear technician took possession of the bear cub, Fire Rescue said, so that it could transfer it to a wildlife rehab centre.