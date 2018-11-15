Deputy chief serving as acting head of Thunder Bay fire department

A deputy chief is serving as the acting head of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, while long-time chief John Hay is absent.

Greg Hankkio, one of the fire department's two deputy chiefs, is currently serving as acting chief.

City manager Norm Gale said Hankkio has been the acting chief since Nov. 25, but would not answer why Hay is off the job or how long Hankkio is expected to remain in the acting role.

An automatic reply sent from the chief's email account says that Hay is away, and advises any important or urgent matters be brought to Hankkio. The reply does not state how long Hankkio is expected to serve in an acting capacity.

Hay, who was awarded a 35-year long-term service medal earlier this year, has been the city's fire chief since 2007.