City of Thunder Bay hires Hankkio as next fire chief

A long-time deputy fire chief is the new head of Thunder Bay's fire department.

City officials on Monday announced that Greg Hankkio has been hired as the new permanent chief of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Hankkio, who joined the city fire department in 1991 and became a deputy chief in 2007, has been leading the department in an acting capacity after former chief John Hay went off the job late last year.

The city announced in July that Hay was no longer a city employee but has not publicly commented on his departure.