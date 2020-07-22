Skip to Main Content
City of Thunder Bay to recruit new fire chief
Thunder Bay

City of Thunder Bay to recruit new fire chief

The City of Thunder Bay will soon begin the process of recruiting a new fire chief.

Former chief John Hay ‘no longer with the corporation,’ city says

CBC News ·
The City of Thunder Bay said Thursday former fire chief John Hay is no longer working for the corporation, but no further details were provided. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The City of Thunder Bay will soon begin the process of recruiting a new fire chief.

In a brief media release issued Wednesday, city manager Norm Gale stated former chief John Hay "no longer works with the corporation."

No further details were provided, and the city said it will not provide any comment on the matter.

Information about the recruitment of a new chief will be released "soon."

In the meantime, Greg Hankkio will continue as acting chief until September, the city said.

Hankkio has been acting chief since Nov. 25, 2019; the city has not said why Hay was absent.

Hay had been fire chief since 2007.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now