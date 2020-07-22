City of Thunder Bay to recruit new fire chief

The City of Thunder Bay will soon begin the process of recruiting a new fire chief.

In a brief media release issued Wednesday, city manager Norm Gale stated former chief John Hay "no longer works with the corporation."

No further details were provided, and the city said it will not provide any comment on the matter.

Information about the recruitment of a new chief will be released "soon."

In the meantime, Greg Hankkio will continue as acting chief until September, the city said.

Hankkio has been acting chief since Nov. 25, 2019; the city has not said why Hay was absent.

Hay had been fire chief since 2007.