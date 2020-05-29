Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario fire ban lifting at midnight Friday

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is lifting the city-wide fire ban as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.

All outdoor burning permits will be reinstated.

The ban comes as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry lifts its own restricted fire zone in the northwest.

Thunder Bay residents are reminded that fire stations are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so permits can only be applied for, or renewed, online.