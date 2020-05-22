Fire ban in effect as of midnight Friday in Thunder Bay

Outdoor burning in Thunder Bay is once again being temporarily prohibited.

A fire ban will be in effect as of midnight Friday, May 22, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue stated in a written release.

The city ban follows a provincial declaration of a restricted fire zone (RFZ).

All outdoor burning permits in Thunder Bay are suspended during the ban, and any outdoor fires could lead to substantial fines, the fire department said.

The Thunder Bay fire department said it would issue a statement when the ban is lifted.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a fire ban across most of northwestern Ontario, due to hot, dry weather conditions.

The RFZ begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday May 23.