'Sending us backwards': Thunder Bay firefighters union blasts proposed plan for fire department

The union representing Thunder Bay firefighters is looking to city council to reject recommendations in a proposed new master strategic plan that would set the direction for the fire department over the next decade.

A draft master plan for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, prepared by external consultant Emergency Management and Training Inc., is scheduled to be presented to city council on Monday night for a question and answer session.

Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association president Dennis Brescacin said while firefighters recognize the city is looking to cut spending, they can't understand how the amount of cost savings that would be realized from the plan's recommendations would be worth the potential public safety impact.

'Putting people's lives at risk'

"There have to be alternate ways to find budget efficiencies without putting people's lives at risk or jeopardizing the on-the-job safety of our firefighters," Brescacin said.

Currently, two firefighters per platoon are assigned as entry control and accountability officers. The draft plan proposes keeping platoon staffing to the minimum allowed under the collective agreement, resulting in those positions being converted to floaters meant to avoid incurring overtime costs.

Brescacin said the entry control and accountability officer positions have been in place for 15 years and are responsible for tracking all where firefighters are during a fire or rescue, where all crews are on the scene, how long each firefighter has been on a breathing apparatus and do a personnel accountability report every 15 minutes.

"To eliminate that position is just sending us backwards as far as the safety of firefighters and the public is concerned," Brescacin said.

Eliminating fire stations

The preliminary plan identifies four options for how the city could operate fire stations in the medium to long-term future.

One option would be to close the Vickers Street fire headquarters, replacing it with a smaller station in a nearby location and having administrative offices move to the North Central station. Others would see Vickers and North Central closed, and replaced by a new centralized headquarters. Another would have the James Street facility no longer operate as a full fire station, but still serve as an EMS base with firefighters assigned to the station respond to medical calls.

A draft strategic master plan for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue suggest shuttering the department's Vickers Street headquarters. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Three of the options would result in reduced service levels for anywhere between 3,000 to more than 12,000 people.

"As soon as we start combining stations or cutting stations we definitely have a concern about public safety and the level of service and response times," Brescacin said.

Brescacin said the association was not part of the initial consultation process, but is willing to meet with the city to put forward their own recommendations.

Following the presentation on Monday, the consultant will have an opportunity to take any feedback and prepare revisions. The matter is expected to return to city hall early next year for a vote.