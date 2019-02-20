Explosions, flames and ice: 3-alarm blaze engulfs Thunder Bay heavy equipment garage

Thunder Bay firefighters spent approximately 12 hours at the scene of at "stubborn" blaze at a large, heavy equipment maintenance garage on West Arthur Street in the northwestern Ontario City.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a call around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night about a structural fire, said Platoon Chief Mark Ferrence.

The first unit to arrive found the garage fully engulfed in flames, and heard explosions coming from inside the building.

Had to 'pull everybody back a safe distance'

"We knew there was a lot of heavy equipment in there and oxy-acetylene tanks and so we go into defensive attack and we pull everybody back a safe distance," said Ferrence.

Second and third alarms were called bringing a total of seven pumpers, two aerial devices, a water tanker and a command vehicle, along with 30 firefighters.

Arthur Street was closed, from Mapleward Road to Twin City Crossroads, until nearly 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, said Ferrence, explaining that crews "had to catch a hydrant that went across Arthur Street."

Water line 'starts freezing up'

He said it was a challenging situation because the distance from the hydrant meant "it was difficult getting a lot of water" and the cold weather meant much of the equipment "starts freezing up."

Firefighters were still on the scene at 7:30 Wednesday morning, dousing hot spots said Ferrence.

There were no injuries to report.

The fire is under investigation.