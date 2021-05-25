Chimney fire spread to attic, causes heavy damage to roof of Thunder Bay home

A home on Thunder Bay's north side suffered heavy damage on the weekend, when a chimney fire spread into the attic, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Nelson Street at about 9 p.m. Sunday after a neighbour called 911 and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The occupants of the home had evacuated when firefighters arrived. Responding fire crews began an aggressive attack on the fire, which was burning in the home's attic.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, although the roof of the home had extensive damage. The interior of the home also saw significant smoke and water damage, firefighters said.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was reported as being a chimney fire that spread into the attic and roof area, firefighters said.