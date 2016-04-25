No injuries in Thunder Bay, Ont., structural fire

There were no injuries in a Tuesday night structural fire on Thunder Bay's north side, firefighters said.

Firefighters were dispatched to an address on Lexington Crescent at about 11 p.m.

Responding firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the structure, and a second alarm was called.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and a search of the building determined there were no occupants inside.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.