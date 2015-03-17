Co-operative still hoping to buy Finnish Labour Temple despite set-backs, director says

A director of the co-operative hoping to buy the Finnish Labour Temple says it's still looking for partners to make the purchase.

But Paula Haapanen says the members of the co-op are taking a more measured approach now.

The 110-year-old building went up for sale after the Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay voted to dissolve and liquidate its assets.

The real estate agent held off offers on the property until Aug. 12, and the co-operative scrambled to line up funding to make an offer.

"The original plan was that the Finlandia Cooperative could raise enough money to… use it as a down payment to go after financing from a… financial institution like a credit union," Haapanen said, "but we introduced our plan to a couple of credit unions, and they weren't particularly interested."

Next, she said, they spoke to a number of community-minded business people about partnering in a holding company to buy the building and then gradually sell it back to the co-op.

"It was a really nice kind of a gesture coming from the community," she said.

The co-op is hoping to partner with investors who will preserve the Hoito's signature dishes, including its pancakes, Paula Haapanen said. (Jennifer DeGiorgio/urbanspoon)

The would-be investors included people with experience in the restaurant business who could've helped steer the Hoito, she added, but the plan fell apart over concerns from some investors about the short time-frame in which to make a decision and the unknowns related to the condition of the building.

"The biggest pitfall in all of this is time," she sad. "Normally, [launching] a co-op and getting financing – it doesn't happen overnight. And none of us are independently wealthy."

The co-operative is still looking for partners to purchase the building, she said, noting that she has meetings lined up next week to discuss the matter.

They're hoping to find people with both the financial means and the restaurant know-how to make the purchase successful, she said.

They also want to work with people who are committed to keeping the defining characteristics of the Hoito alive, notably its historic ambiance and its pancakes and other favourite Finnish foods.

But Haapanen said, members of the co-op are also trying to catch up on other aspects of their lives.

"Between the 25th of May and the 12th of August, we spent a lot of our time working on this, and like I said, this is not normally how a co-op gets together and how capital purchases are made," she said. "It's too fast. So we're kind of tired."

"We've always been of the mind that we'll do the best we can with what we have, and if it doesn't work out then that's ok," she continued. "But we still believe firmly that it belongs in the hands of the community."