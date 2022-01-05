Cause of Finnish Labour Temple fire to remain undetermined

The cause of the fire that destroyed the Finnish Labour Temple building in Thunder Bay will remain as undetermined.

The century-old building in the northwestern Ontario city was largely destroyed by a fire that broke out on the night of Dec. 22, 2021.

The Office of the Fire Marshal said on Wednesday the structural stability of the building, after a portion of the third floor collapsed onto the second floor, made it unsafe to enter.

The inability to get into what remains of the building means investigators can only use drone photos for their investigation, and will not be able to do a complete look into the cause of the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was called on Dec. 24 to look into the cause, origin and circumstance of the fire.

The night of the blaze, firefighters originally went into the building, but were forced out due to safety reasons, and then fought the fire from the exterior.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue actively fought the fire for nearly 24 hours, including bringing in additional crews.

Both aerial platform trucks were on the scene, along with numerous pumper crews.

The fire department said in late December that arson was not a cause of the fire, and Thunder Bay police are not involved in the investigation.

Developer vows to rebuild

Brad McKinnon, a developer who purchased the building in 2020 after the non-profit association that operated the facility declared bankruptcy, was renovating the building, to turn it into an apartments.

McKinnon previously told CBC News he will rebuild the structure, and pay tribute to the building's historical significance.

"We're going to rebuild immediately as soon as we can," he said in late December.

The Finnish Labour Temple was designated as a national historic site in 2015, and was also on the City of Thunder Bay's Heritage Registry.

Construction on the building started in 1909.