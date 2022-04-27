It was a bittersweet day for the Finnish community in Thunder Bay as local historians gathered to pry open a century-old time capsule, found in the rubble of the historic Finnish Labour Temple.

The time capsule was one of few remaining pieces from the building, representing the humble beginnings of the community gathering place, and its sad end after the building was destroyed by a fire that broke out on the night of Dec. 22, 2021.

"I think it's quite incredible," said Jorma Halonen, the vice president of the Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society, who opened up the capsule in front of a small crowd of curious onlookers, as cameras flashed and the room stayed quiet.

"It's too bad that there had to be a fire for this to be opened. But it's a piece that has some historical relevance and I think that's important."

Capsule dates back to 1909

The rusted copper box was hidden in the top of the foundation of the building built in 1909, between wooden joists, only to be uncovered by contractors after the complete demolition of the building earlier this year.

Halonen sat at a table with fellow local historians where he used pliers to open up the box. Inside were two Finnish newspapers, and a speech by author Moses Hahl, who was also one of the founders of the Finnish Labour Temple.

The speech, which was printed on silk, commemorates the laying of the foundation of the Finnish Labour Temple.

For decades, the building brightened up the historic Bay and Algoma neighbourhood in Thunder Bay with its colourful yellow bricks and a distinct cupola that stood tall, and could be seen from different points of the city.

The building was also home to the iconic Hoito restaurant, located in its basement, which became one of the city's most well-known eateries.

The Finnish Labour Temple in December 2016. The building was known for its cultural history and its unique architecture that stood out in the Bay and Algoma neighbourhood in Thunder Bay. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"We would not know if this time capsule was in the building had Marc Metsaranta, who was one of the founding members of the Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society, not written the book called Project Bay Street," said Halonen.

"Otherwise we would have missed it completely."

Items to be stored in archives

Missing the time capsule completely was a real possibility, said property owner Brad McKinnon, who attributed the safe recovery of the time capsule to his contractor and his own brother.

"They were so careful and so meticulous with the demolition," McKinnon said.

"It was in a place that nobody expected that it would be … looking at it you would have never known that it was the time capsule, wasn't the size, it wasn't the shape, wasn't the color that I was expecting for a time capsule."

The contents of the capsule will be housed at the Lakehead University archives, where a large collection from the Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society is already kept.

University archivist Sara Janes, who was on-hand for the unsealing of the capsule, said while being a part of the moment was a "joy," she added no silver lining can make up for the great loss of the building itself.

"I think everyone here would rather have the labour temple standing," she said. " But it's sort of a reminder of the significance of the people at that time…and we can see some of their hopes and plans at the time it was constructed."

Sara Janes and Jorma Halonen open the time capsule, put into the Finnish Labour Temple in 1909. It came to light after a devastating fire last December. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Janes wore soft, white gloves while examining the articles inside the time capsule. She pointed out the copper oxidation and mould on some papers in the box.

"Having had a little bit of water in there as well, it will be a bit of a challenge to try to clean this up a little bit…but we'll be able to keep them in a very stable environment and make them available for researchers, for anyone who's interested," Janes said.

For now, the archives department will work to have the materials from the box translated so they can become available for public viewing soon, Janes said.

Potential next steps for the site of the Finnish Labour Temple were also discussed, as some community fundraising has been launched to support the reconstruction of the building.

McKinnon said there are still issues to sort through before knowing when the project will begin and how much it will cost.