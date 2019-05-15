Thunder Bay mayor hopes silence around financial aid to municipalities indicates action between feds, Ontario

The Mayor of Thunder Bay, Ont., isn't surprised federal finance minister BIll Morneau did not mention aid to municipalities during Wednesday's economic statement. Instead, Bill Mauro said he hopes the silence was a sign that negotiations around transfer payments are taking place behind the scenes and will be announced soon.

With revenues down, and costs up, municipalities across the province are "under extreme financial strain" and quickly running out of ways to balance the books as they struggle to deal with the costs associated with the pandemic, said Mauro.

"Without this assistance, you will be relying on your reserve funds, you will be looking at user fees, property tax increases, further service cuts," he said.

"Municipalities do not have a lot of options when it comes to revenue generation. We're very limited in that regard and that is why the support from the senior orders of government are more important for us."

By law, municipalities are not allowed to run deficits, but "we do not want the province to change the law to allow municipalities to run operating deficits and then put it out there as though that would be some sort of financial relief for municipalities, because clearly, that would just be kicking the problem down the road."

"We don't want that ability and we don't want that authority and I'm not implying that they are considering that."

Funding from senior levels of goverment is 'critical'

Since April, Mauro has been working with members of the Large Urban Mayor's Caucus of Ontario (LUMCO), the Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario (MARCO), Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) as they lobby both the federal and provincial governments for financial assistance.

Mauro said funding from senior levels of government is critical to economic recovery of communities all across Canada.

"It's my belief that eventually we will receive some assistance," he said, but "there is a little heightened frustration that this has been going on this long with no response."

Mauro said he is aware that any cost-sharing agreement between the federal and Ontario governments will need to be replicated with the other provinces and territories.