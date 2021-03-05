Thunder Bay field Naturalists update Nature Guide

Nature lovers in the Thunder Bay region will soon have an updated tool to use for exploring the great outdoors.

The Thunder Bay Field Naturalists will soon be releasing a revised edition of the Thunder Bay Nature Guide.

Bruce Thacker speaks for the field naturalists.

He said the first edition of the guide was originally published in 2008 and provided a handy reference to a range of natural areas near Thunder Bay.

However, he said the updated 2021 version of the guide is very different from the original.

"We didn't take anything for granted," he said. "We went right back to the original text, looked at it and everything has been update[d]. We also added some new sites and we've added … some new feature pages."

Site descriptions include flora, fauna, history and directions. (photo: TBFN )

Thacker said the latest edition of the guide is the collaborative effort of club members, photographers and experts, as well it contains beautiful photography.

He said the nature guide gives directions on how to get to a site and what to look for in regard to flora, fauna and geology.

Thacker said the sites range from being within city limits and accessible by bike or public transit, to those requiring a vehicle to access.

"We've added 10 new sites to the guide," Thacker said. "And we've expanded the size of the book in terms of number of pages. We've also added pages where we explain about things like different kinds of rock formations or things like butterflies."

Thacker said book was designed by Ingrid Paulson in Toronto who has done publication design for the Royal Ontario Museum and the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.The printing is being done by Friesens in Altona, Manitoba.

Bruce Thacker, Thunder Bay Field Naturalists (photo credit: Bruce Thacker)

Thacker said both Paulson and the print shop have a famous connection.

"During one of our e-mail exchanges, I mentioned our printers [to Paulson] — who we had already lined up — and I said they had actually done a number of the books in the Harry Potter series," Thacker said . "And she said, 'yes I know, I designed one of them'. So that was a bit of an eye opener, too. She's done a beautiful job."

Thacker said the guide is currently at the printers, and they are hoping to release it for sale on their website and Facebook page on March 20.

The cost of the 2021 Thunder Bay Field Naturalists Nature Guide is $25.