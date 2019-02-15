Thunder Bay Field Naturalists buy land on Lake Superior island

The Thunder Bay Field Naturalists (TBFN) have purchased two parcels of land, totalling 217 hectares, on Michipicoten Island in Lake Superior.

Most of Michipicoten Island is a provincial park, but two private holdings came up for sale, said Susan Bryan, with the TBFN.

"We thought they were a pretty high priority if we wanted to protect the whole reason the park was protected," she said, adding they wanted to acquire the pieces that were left so "they wouldn't be developed as cottages or resorts or fisheries."

The Thunder Bay Field Naturalists have acquired two large properties on Michipicoten Island, on Lake Superior. (photo: TBFN)

Michipicoten Island is remote and access requires a long boat trip across the open waters of Lake Superior from either Wawa or Marathon, trips of 65 kilometres or 100 kilometres respectively.

The island is the second largest on the Canadian side of Lake Superior and has rugged forested hills, cobble beaches, and rocky shoreline.

Bryan said some of the rare species found on Michipicoten include nesting peregrine falcons, and woodland caribou.

Woodland caribou 'high priority for protection'

"Until very recently, that island has been the main reservoir of woodland caribou on the north shore, and they are an endangered species both provincially and federally. So they are a pretty high priority for protection," Bryan said.

She noted the boreal population of woodland caribou is in rapid decline across Canada, and the species is recognized as "threatened" both nationally and provincially.

"Michipicoten Island was home to a herd of over 700 caribou, but in 2013 – 2014 an ice bridge developed and a big pack of wolves came out and apparently ate most of the caribou," she said.

In the winter of 2018, members of the Michipicoten First Nation estimated only 20 – 30 caribou remained on the island.

The band has taken the lead in efforts to airlift some of the animals across the lake to sites where they won't be prey for wolves.

Michipicoten Island is remote. Access is a challenging boat trip across the open waters of Lake Superior from Wawa (65 km) or Marathon (100 km). (photo:TBFN)

'Excited to get out there this summer'

Ten caribou were moved to the Slate Islands, and six to another site on remote Caribou Island. It is hoped that the transported caribou will successfully breed at these locations, so caribou can be moved back to Michipicoten once predators are no longer a threat.

Bryan said now that the properties have been acquired, the field naturalists still have work to do.

This summer members of the Michipicoten First Nation will work alongside volunteer stewards from TBFN to document existing plants and wildlife found at the sites.

"We are excited to get out there this summer," said Bryan. "We have a helicopter survey of the peregrine cliffs out there, and a camping trip or two on shore out there for at least a week. We are welcoming members of the First Nation to join with us.We will get to know them better and I imagine we will learn more from them about the island."

Bryan said half the property was bought with the help of private donations and the other half via a grant.

"We applied for a grant to the Environment Canada and Climate Change ministry who are trying to support important land acquisitions," she said. "This property was an obvious qualifier."