There's a strong Italian community in Thunder Bay, Ont. Here's why Festa Italiana matters to them

Hundreds of people spent the long weekend celebrating Italian culture at the Festa Italiana in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The 33rd annual festival, organized by the Italian Society of Port Arthur, brought music, performers, bouncy castles and cuisine to the Italian Cultural Centre Saturday and Sunday. It was the first time the event was held without any COVID-19-related restrictions since 2019.

Nearly 10,000 people in the Thunder Bay-Superior North region identify their ethnicity as Italian and more than 1,500 people said Italian was their mother tongue, according to data collected by Statistics Canada in the 2021 census.

The festival is one way community members mark their strong Italian roots while teaching others about their culture.

"I'm a third-generation Canadian, but I'm proud of my roots and a lot of us might not know that we are some percentage European, so it's nice to keep it going so people can go into looking into their own heritage," said Teresa Squitti, vice president of the Alpini Choir, which performed on Sunday.

"We're just trying to keep our traditions alive," she said.

'Thunder Bay needs more Italian culture'

The choir has been singing in Thunder Bay since 1974. Many of its members have passed away over the last few years, so Sunday's performances were dedicated to them.

Joe Talarico, the choir's conductor, said music is a big part of Italian culture, and it is important for choir members to share traditional folk songs at Festa and other events throughout the year.

"My grandparents came here in the 60s with their kids, my parents, and it's very important to me to have [those] roots back to Europe now, where I came from, to practice this culture that we have," Talarico said. "Thunder Bay needs more Italian culture, so that's why we do it," he said.

Members of the Alpini Choir perform at Festa Italiana in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Sarah Law/CBC)

The choir's president, John Marchese, has been with the group since the beginning. He was formerly a member of the Italian military.

The 90-year-old said he never gets nervous before performances; the music comes naturally to him: "I hope to carry on for many years," he said.

Feeding the masses

One of the staples of Festa Italiana is the food. Countless containers of spaghetti and meatballs, gnocchi and lasagna were prepared by volunteers at the Italian Cultural Centre for the weekend. Huge vats of pasta sauce were stirred with spoons fit for giants.

While not Italian himself, Barry Quarrel has been involved with the festival for the past several years. He helped prepare the meals this year with more than a dozen other volunteers.

"I just love giving back and volunteering. It's always a great experience. You see a lot of people from the community coming here for food and festivities," he said.

Volunteers at the Italian Cultural Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. prepare spaghetti and meatballs, gnocci and lasagna for Festa Italiana. (Sarah Law/CBC)

When asked what his favourite dish was, he said "They're all my favourite. I love Italian food."

Francesco Iorianni also helped make food for the festival. He remembers playing soccer at the Italian Cultural Centre many years ago – a sport that has brought many Italians together in the city – and is now teaching his six-year-old grandson how to play.

"We feel really good because we gotta keep this culture going – otherwise, it's gonna die," he said. "[Our] children or grandchildren, they don't know what it's all about."

Bringing music and movement outdoors

Members of Le Stelle Alpine Italian Dancers performed on both days of the festival, showcasing traditional Italian folk dances and handmade dresses. The studio dates back to 1982, and director Leah Nadin said it's one of a handful of Italian folk dance groups in North America.

Many of the dancers started when they were three or four years old, like Chloe Kreikmann. The 16-year-old is half Italian on her mother's side, and said she is proud to represent her heritage on stage.

"Showing everyone who comes our culture and what the Italian dance is all about … it's fun," she said.

Members of Le Stelle Alpine Italian Dancers perform at Festa Italiana in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Sarah Law/CBC)

For 13-year-old Evangeline Sawchuk, she has always been drawn to move whenever she hears music. While it was a little nerve wracking dancing outdoors, she said she enjoyed it – though she looked forward to enjoying some food and cooling down afterwards.

After begging her mother to let her sign up for dance lessons, 14-year-old Graziella Aegard said she was excited to share her culture through dance.

Her first performance at the Festa was in 2019, which is the last time the dancers got to perform there until now due to COVID-19.

"It's really nice to see everything again and just have all the memories," said Aegard.