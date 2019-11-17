Thunder Bay volunteers build shelters for feral cats

More than 20 volunteers helped build shelters for feral cats in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday to help the cats survive the cold winter.

Caring Hearts Cat Rescue and Sanctuary teamed up with Superior Street Cats – an organization that traps, neuters and releases feral cats – to host the event at the City's Animal Services building on Alloy Place.

Caring Hearts has built shelters for at least four years, said Michelle Gagnon, the rescue's founder and president, but this is the first time it has put out a call for volunteers.

She was very happy with the response, she said.

Gagnon builds the shelters out of love for the animals, she added.

"They deserve to live too," she said. "And even though they're feral, they still have a life, and they should be entitled to their life and [to] live it the way they are. And this way it just helps them, and they don't freeze or starve over the winter because colonies are fed."

Caring Hearts has built 15 to 30 shelters in the past and was hoping to build 30 on Sunday, Gagnon said.

The shelters are built out of Rubbermaid bins lined with styrofoam boxes, packed with straw and sealed with duct tape.

Superior Street Cats knows where the feral cat colonies are in the area, Gagnon added, which will help ensure they get to the cats that need them.

"We also know certain colonies that we have dealt with in the past or presently," she said. "We'll be offering these shelters to whoever needs them the most, and hopefully we can rescue more cats, and they won't freeze over the winter."