Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., make largest fentanyl seizure in service's history

An investigation into drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, Ont., has led police to seize nearly $400,000 in illicit drugs, and arrest three people.

The investigation began in October 2019, focusing on an address in the 500 block of Van Norman Street, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Thursday.

"Individuals identified via this investigation were believed to be supplying drug houses, commonly referred to as trap houses, throughout the city," police stated.

The investigation led police to secure a search warrant for the residence, and it was executed with assistance from OPP just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found two women inside, and placed them under arrest. A third suspect, a man, was found in an upstairs bathroom; police said he tried to lock himself inside, and was arrested after a brief struggle.

A search of the home led police to discover large quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and cocaine, along with about $150,000 in cash, a handgun, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said more than a pound of fentanyl was seized, making it the "largest-ever single fentanyl seizure" in the history of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The estimated street value of all the drugs is about $400,000, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto, 20-year-old woman from Mississauga, and 24-year-old woman from Manchester, England, are all facing numerous drug and weapons-related charges.

All appeared in court on Thursday, and were remanded into custody.