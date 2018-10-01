Two people from Terrace Bay, Ont., are dead after a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a pickup truck late Friday afternoon on Highway 11/17, east of Thunder Bay.

Around 5 p.m., on Sept. 28, a black pickup truck, travelling west through Dorion Township, collided with an eastbound black sports utility vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police stated in a written release issued Saturday.

The driver of the SUV, Thomas Long, 69, and passenger, Shelley Long, 59, were pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

The occupants in the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Superior North EMS and members of the Hurkett, Dorion and Nipigon Fire Departments all attended the scene.

OPP said the crash remains under investigation.