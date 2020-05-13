Thunder Bay family escapes structural fire on the city's south side

Members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) responded to a report of a structural fire in the 200 block of north Syndicate just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews from a nearby TBFR station reported seeing a large flame and smoke upon leaving the station to attend the scene, prompting the initiation of a second alarm, said TBFR officials in a news release on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the exterior at the back of the house, and they quickly resorted to an offensive attack of the fire.

Crews entered the structure to look for potential victims, but all occupants managed to evacuate from the front of the home through a window on the first floor of the house.

TBFR officials said an adult male and female, along with their young child, managed to escape the blaze when they were alerted by a smoke detector in the home.

Additional fire crews arrived on scene to aid with interior search operations which resulted in the family's pet dog being safely rescued. Fire crews confirmed that no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

One occupant of the home did require medical attention and was transported to Thunder Bay Regional Hospital by EMS for medical care.

Fire crews quickly brought the blaze under control, but TBFR officials said the exterior damage to the residential structure was quite extensive while the rear of the interior portion of the home also sustained heavy damage.

Since being extinguished, the scene has been left in the hands of the Thunder Bay Police Service to complete an investigation of the incident along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Investigators.