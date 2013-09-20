Emergency services propose ways to bring down their budgets to Thunder Bay city council

In some communities, emergency services are one of the biggest pieces of the municipal budget.

In Kenora, Ont., the cost of policing is set to jump by $400,000 this year. The increase is big enough that city council will ask the province for a discount on its policing costs of 30 per cent. Similar discounts have been given in Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, Dan Reynard, the mayor of Kenora told CBC News.

In Kenora, policing is a $6 million cost, or about 30 per cent of the annual budget. In a city like Thunder Bay, the percentages are similar.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has a budget of $57 million, but about $10 million of that figure is supported by provincial and federal programs. The figure represents about 25 per cent of the city's annual budget.

Fire services in Thunder Bay are in the $29 million range. Combined with police, those budgets represent about 40 per cent of the overall city budget. Wages are generally the largest factor in those budgets, with police and fire salaries often set by arbitrators when collective agreements are negotiated.

Thunder Bay fire department officials told council on Monday they would work on eliminating nine positions until 2024, mainly by changing how it would account for firefighters at an active call. The move will reduce the operating budget by $3.1 million over three years, and will then save just over $1 million per year after.

While fire is working to reduce its costs, a report to council noted how a long-term plan is needed for replacing equipment within the fire service, such as pumpers and other apparatus.

Superior North EMS also approached council with its long-term plan on Monday, noting how it will need to deploy two additional 12-hour crews to keep up with call volumes in Thunder Bay.

The plan also calls for amalgamating stations in Schreiber and Terrace Bay, as well as Nipigon and Red Rock. Those communities have shared EMS resources overnight for a number of years, again, to reduce costs.

The station in Beardmore would be closed as a cost saving measure, while one paramedic would be stationed in the community when the local health centre is closed.

Letters of opposition to the plan were sent from Terrace Bay and Schreiber, but the plan itself has not been finalized.