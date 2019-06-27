Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre sees high emergency room volumes

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is advising people who visit the emergency room they may be waiting longer than normal.

The emergency room is experiencing higher-than-normal visits and admissions. In a media release, the TBRHSC said this is a traditionally-busy time of year for the emergency department, due to a variety of factors and illnesses.

"All patients in the Emergency Department are triaged and treated according to the urgency of their needs," said Dr. Peter Voros, the hospital's executive vice president of in-patient care programs. "This means that those who need care the most receive it sooner, while those with less-urgent needs may wait longer.

"We request the patience and understanding of those who visit the emergency department during this time."

The TBRHSC said patients in need of emergency care will always be able to receive it at the hospital's emergency department. Others with less-urgent needs are encouraged to call 211 or visit northwesthealthline.ca to find out more about how to receive the care they require.

The emergency department isn't the only one at the hospital experiencing a high volume of patients. In a media release issued this week, the TBRHSC said the entire hospital is at surge capacity, with a 99 per cent occupancy rate.

Sixty-four patients have been transferred to the hospital's Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor.

"A large contributing factor in surge capacity is the number of alternate level of care, or ALC, patients who are waiting to be discharged to more appropriate care settings, such as long-term care, or home care," the media release states.