Construction of new elementary school suspended due to COVID-19

Construction of a new school on Thunder Bay's south side has been halted due to new COVID-19 restrictions, which were put in place by the provincial government earlier this week.

Premier Doug Ford announced a shut down for part of the construction industry last Friday, which affects private sector industrial, commercial and institutional projects.

"While this is disappointing news, we fully support every effort being made to flatten the curve and prioritize the health of our community," read a statement from Heather Harris, principal of Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School.

The new elementary school, which is part of the Lakehead Public School Board, is located at the site of the former Sir WInston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute. The junior kindergarten to grade eight school will host students from soon-to-close Agnew H. Johnston and Edgewater parks schools.

Ecole Elsie MacGill was originally on track to open in September 2020. The school was first slated to open in 2019.

"At this time, the government has not determined how long the shutdown will last, so the impact to schedule is unknown," said Harris. "As more information becomes available, we will ensure that we keep you as up-to-date as possible through our school and school board social media channels. In the meantime, stay healthy and safe."