One man was sent to hospital Monday afternoon, after a tree they were trimming came into contact with a power line.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a call around 11:30 a.m. of a possible electrocution. The first arriving crew was told a branch being trimmed by a contractor came into contract with the hydro line. The worker then touched the branch, and was electrocuted.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the worker was found hanging from their safety harness, unconscious in the tree. Power had to be disconnected before firefighters could get the worker out of the tree and into a waiting ambulance, and then transported to hospital.

The Ministry of Labour told CBC News the contractor, Arbor Tech Expert Tree Care has been ordered to stop work at the site, and the homeowner has been ordered to not do any further work to the tree.

The Ministry said its investigation is ongoing.

The condition of the man is unknown.