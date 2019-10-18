They know who they're voting for but aren't sold on the party platforms, say some Thunder Bay voters

Some voters in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they know who they're voting for in Monday's federal election – but not because they're satisfied with what the parties are offering.

CBC spoke to more than a dozen voters in the intercity area Tuesday, and heard from several who said the party platforms fall short of what they're looking for.

"I haven't heard nothing," said Sheldon Tourout, who said he was probably voting Conservative but wasn't enthusiastic about it.

"I think what would get my vote is say if a party's going to talk about the Ring of Fire, about getting that on the go instead of delaying all this. I think that's more important to Canada. And like same with the pipeline."



Shariad Ullah is voting Liberal this election, he said, because he's happy with the country's low unemployment rate and wants to see it continue on the same course.

But Ullah, who is an immigrant from Bangladesh, said he wishes parties would talk about better vetting for people who come to Canada from elsewhere.

Vince Fragale told CBC he's voting for the local candidate he feels will help create jobs. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"Yes Canada needs immigrants," he said, "and through a formal immigration process, not, 'Whoever it is, everybody should come here.' Because we don't know their background. Sometimes a lot of ill-minded people, they come and they are making a lot of trouble."

Several voters told CBC they weren't hearing enough from the parties on Indigenous issues, while Tina Glymitsas, who is a teacher, said she was still struggling to get more information on the parties' positions on education funding.

"I'm still reading and I'm still trying to get more information on what each candidate is all about," she said.

Scandals and attacks on other parties had no impact

Melissa Carter said she wasn't hearing enough about the party platforms at all.

"What I don't hear every year is them just talking about what they want to do instead of slamming everybody else," she said, adding that she knew who she didn't want to vote for and arrived at her choice through process of elimination. "If you want me not to vote for you, tell me how bad the other guy is."

Asked about their reactions to scandals involving the party leaders, such as revelations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had appeared in blackface when he was younger and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer had exaggerated his insurance industry experience, voters said they played no role in their decision-making.

"I felt like the media was really blowing up with the candidates bashing one another and really not focused on the issues that I think the Canadian people hold dear to their heart," Bryanna Scott said, adding that important issues for her this election were taxation, gun control, violence and drugs.

"The economy in Thunder Bay obviously is going to take a big hit with Bombardier and all their lay-offs," Ron Dixon said. "So not only could they help out with the gold mining in that regard, but I feel like a Conservative government could also help out with, you know, getting some more contracts in Bombardier there itself." (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Northern issues

"That is not the important part to me," Ullah said of the blackface controversy. "That is actually [a] political game, I think."

Some voters in Thunder Bay named issues specific to the north as being important to them this election.

Those issues included health care staffing, regional tourism, regional job creation and the impact of the carbon tax.

Vince Fragale wants governments to focus on keeping youth in northwestern Ontario, he said.

"Because right now Thunder Bay is turning into a retirement home," Fragale said. "People such as my kids, I'd like them to stay at home rather than having to go. And they have to go because of jobs. So jobs is one of the most important things."

Ron Dixon shared Sheldon Tourout's desire to see more movement on mining projects, he said, adding that he's favouring the Conservative party heading into the election.

"The economy in Thunder Bay obviously is going to take a big hit with Bombardier and all their lay-offs," he said. "So not only could they help out with the gold mining in that regard, but I feel like a Conservative government could also help out with, you know, getting some more contracts in Bombardier there itself."