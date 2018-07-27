101 candidates vie for seats in Thunder Bay municipal election
Nomination period closed Friday; 11 candidates seek mayor's chair, 26 in councillor-at-large race
Thunder Bay's 2018 municipal election campaign will be a crowded one.
Between city council and school board races, 101 people had registered as of the closing of the nomination period on Friday afternoon.
The list includes 26 candidates for one of Thunder Bay's five councillor-at-large seats, while 11 people contend for the mayor's chair.
18 candidates have their sights on the eight Lakehead District School Board trustee seats, and 16 are in the running for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board's six trustee positions.
The races include a mix of prospective new elected representatives, and familiar faces.
Mayor
In Thunder Bay, for example, the mayor's race includes:
- Iain Angus
- Kevin Cernjul
- Ronald Chookomolin
- Jim Gamble
- Ed Hailio
- Shane Judge
- Bill Mauro
- Peter Panetta
- Frank Pullia
- Mariann Sawicki
- Wolfgang Schoor
Of the candidates, Angus and Pullia are currently a sitting councillor. Mauro is a former councillor, and four-term MPP, who held the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the Liberals from 2003 to this year, when he was defeated in the Ontario general election.
At-large
Thunder Bay's at-large race incudes:
- Diane Armstrong
- Mark Bentz
- Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi
- Kim Ducharme
- Mark Figliomeni
- Trevor Giertuga
- Larry Hebert
- Jim Howie
- Rebecca Johnson
- Chris "Krumps" Krumpholz
- Derek W. Lankinen
- Tracey MacKinnon
- Stephen Lawrence Margarit
- Charmaine McCraw
- Lori Paras
- Marty Rajala
- Aldo Ruberto
- Viktor Saari
- Orville Santa
- Norm Staal
- Jim Stadey
- Lawrence Timko
- Jeff Upton
- Margaret Wanlin
- Frank A. Wazinski
- Peng You
Giertuga, Hebert, Johnson, and Ruberto are currently sitting as members of council, while Bentz, Santa, and Timko are former members looking to return to council chambers in the upcoming election.
Current River
In the Current River Ward, incumbent Andrew Foulds has registered to run again. He's opposed by Andy Wolff, Jamie Cressman, and former councillor Dick Waddington.
McIntyre
The McIntyre Ward will have a new representative in council chambers, as incumbent Giertuga has shifted to the at-large race.
Voters in the ward will choose between Albert Aiello, Adam Gulbinowicz, and Wesley Ramage on election day.
McKellar
The McKellar Ward will also have a new representative, as incumbent Paul Pugh has announced he won't seek re-election.
The ward's candidates are Brian Hamilton, Robert Jankovic, Donald McLeod, and Ashley Nurmela.
Neebing
Incumbent Linda Rydholm will run against Cody Fraser, Richard Gunn, Robin Rickards and Roberta Sawchyn for the seat.
Northwood
Two candidates have registered in Northwood, as well: incumbent Shelby Ch'ng and Mo El Kahil.
Red River
Incumbent Brian McKinnon will face two challengers to his seat: Donna Brown and David George Noonan.
Westfort
Kristen Oliver and Frank Scarcello are running against incumbent Joe Virdiramo for Westfort's seat.
Lakehead District School Board
18 candidates are seeking one of the board's eight trustee seats. They are:
- Marg Arnone
- Ellen Chambers
- Sue Doughty-Smith
- Pat Johansen
- Adrienne Kromm
- Debbie Lapierre
- Cheri Lappage
- Deborah Massaro
- Ryan Moore
- Ron Oikonen
- Jack Playford
- Dwayne Radbourne
- George Saarinen
- Ryan Sitch
- Karl Skogstad
- Laura Sylvestre
- Trudy Tuchenhagen
- R. M. Zale
Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board
Another crowded race, with 14 people in the running for six trustee seats:
- Eleanor Ashe
- Lawrence Badanai
- Don Cattani
- Robert DeGagne
- Loretta Fonso
- Bob Hupka
- Dina McFarlane
- Kathy O'Brien
- James Panikulam
- John Pascuzzo
- Tony Pucci
- Tony Romeo
- Letizia Tremonti
- Francis Veneruz
- Tom Walters
- Debbie DeBruyne
Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boreales
Five seats, five candidates, all of whom will be acclaimed: Claudette Gleeson, Elodie Grunerud, Mariette Langevin, Alain Lauzon, and Donald Pelletier.
Conseil scholaire public due Grand Nord de l'Ontario
This board has one trustee chair, and one candidate, Anne-Marie Gelineault, who will be acclaimed.
The nomination period for the 2018 municipal election closed at 2 p.m. Friday.
The election itself will take place on Oct. 22.