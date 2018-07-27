101 candidates vie for seats in Thunder Bay municipal election

Thunder Bay's 2018 municipal election campaign will be a crowded one.

Between city council and school board races, 101 people had registered as of the closing of the nomination period on Friday afternoon.

The list includes 26 candidates for one of Thunder Bay's five councillor-at-large seats, while 11 people contend for the mayor's chair.

18 candidates have their sights on the eight Lakehead District School Board trustee seats, and 16 are in the running for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board's six trustee positions.

The races include a mix of prospective new elected representatives, and familiar faces.

Mayor

In Thunder Bay, for example, the mayor's race includes:

Iain Angus

Kevin Cernjul

Ronald Chookomolin

Jim Gamble

Ed Hailio

Shane Judge

Bill Mauro

Peter Panetta

Frank Pullia

Mariann Sawicki

​Wolfgang Schoor

​Of the candidates, Angus and Pullia are currently a sitting councillor. Mauro is a former councillor, and four-term MPP, who held the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the Liberals from 2003 to this year, when he was defeated in the Ontario general election.

At-large

Thunder Bay's at-large race incudes:

Diane Armstrong

Mark Bentz

Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi

Kim Ducharme

Mark Figliomeni

Trevor Giertuga

Larry Hebert

Jim Howie

Rebecca Johnson

Chris "Krumps" Krumpholz

Derek W. Lankinen

Tracey MacKinnon

Stephen Lawrence Margarit

Charmaine McCraw

Lori Paras

Marty Rajala

Aldo Ruberto

Viktor Saari

Orville Santa

Norm Staal

Jim Stadey

Lawrence Timko

Jeff Upton

Margaret Wanlin

Frank A. Wazinski

Peng You

Giertuga, Hebert, Johnson, and Ruberto are currently sitting as members of council, while Bentz, Santa, and Timko are former members looking to return to council chambers in the upcoming election.

Current River

In the Current River Ward, incumbent Andrew Foulds has registered to run again. He's opposed by Andy Wolff, Jamie Cressman, and former councillor Dick Waddington.

McIntyre

The McIntyre Ward will have a new representative in council chambers, as incumbent Giertuga has shifted to the at-large race.

Voters in the ward will choose between Albert Aiello, Adam Gulbinowicz, and Wesley Ramage on election day.

McKellar

​The McKellar Ward will also have a new representative, as incumbent Paul Pugh has announced he won't seek re-election.

The ward's candidates are Brian Hamilton, Robert Jankovic, Donald McLeod, and Ashley Nurmela.

Neebing

Incumbent Linda Rydholm will run against Cody Fraser, Richard Gunn, Robin Rickards and Roberta Sawchyn for the seat.

Northwood

Two candidates have registered in Northwood, as well: incumbent Shelby Ch'ng and Mo El Kahil.

Red River

Incumbent Brian McKinnon will face two challengers to his seat: Donna Brown and David George Noonan.

Westfort

Kristen Oliver and Frank Scarcello are running against incumbent Joe Virdiramo for Westfort's seat.

Lakehead District School Board

18 candidates are seeking one of the board's eight trustee seats. They are:

Marg Arnone

Ellen Chambers

Sue Doughty-Smith

Pat Johansen

Adrienne Kromm

Debbie Lapierre

Cheri Lappage

Deborah Massaro

Ryan Moore

Ron Oikonen

Jack Playford

Dwayne Radbourne

George Saarinen

Ryan Sitch

Karl Skogstad

Laura Sylvestre

Trudy Tuchenhagen

R. M. Zale

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Another crowded race, with 14 people in the running for six trustee seats:

Eleanor Ashe

Lawrence Badanai

Don Cattani

Robert DeGagne

Loretta Fonso

Bob Hupka

Dina McFarlane

Kathy O'Brien

James Panikulam

John Pascuzzo

Tony Pucci

Tony Romeo

Letizia Tremonti

Francis Veneruz

​Tom Walters

Debbie DeBruyne

​Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boreales

​Five seats, five candidates, all of whom will be acclaimed: Claudette Gleeson, Elodie Grunerud, Mariette Langevin, Alain Lauzon, and Donald Pelletier.

Conseil scholaire public due Grand Nord de l'Ontario

This board has one trustee chair, and one candidate, Anne-Marie Gelineault, who will be acclaimed.

The nomination period for the 2018 municipal election closed at 2 p.m. Friday.

The election itself will take place on Oct. 22.