Thunder Bay municipal election candidates spent thousands on campaigns

The top-spending candidate in the 2018 municipal election in Thunder Bay, Ont., did not even get close to clinching the mayor's chair.

Iain Angus spent more than $32,000 during the campaign, but finished in a distant third place. The vast majority of that money was spent on advertising.

Frank Pullia, who edged up against Bill Mauro, spent nearly $30,000. Pullia fundraised a lot, bringing in $21,000 to his campaign.

Mayor Bill Mauro spent about $21,000, and fundraised $17,000 of that amount. Mauro benefited from many high-profile donors, including contractors and local business owners. One person donated to the Mauro, Pullia and Angus campaigns.

Other mayoral candidates submitted the following information:

Shane Judge spent over $6,000

Ed Hailio spent $5,100 with no fundraising

Mariann Sawicki spent $2,400

Peter Panetta spent $0

Kevin Cernjul, Ron Chookomolin, Jim Gamble, Wolfgang Schoor — no information posted

The top two councillor-at-large candidates for votes also spent the most, with Peng You spending $10,000 and Aldo Ruberto close behind, spending $9,000.

