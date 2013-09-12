Thunder Bay municipal election candidates spent thousands on campaigns
Iain Angus spent more than $32,000 in his bid to become mayor
The top-spending candidate in the 2018 municipal election in Thunder Bay, Ont., did not even get close to clinching the mayor's chair.
Iain Angus spent more than $32,000 during the campaign, but finished in a distant third place. The vast majority of that money was spent on advertising.
Frank Pullia, who edged up against Bill Mauro, spent nearly $30,000. Pullia fundraised a lot, bringing in $21,000 to his campaign.
Mayor Bill Mauro spent about $21,000, and fundraised $17,000 of that amount. Mauro benefited from many high-profile donors, including contractors and local business owners. One person donated to the Mauro, Pullia and Angus campaigns.
Other mayoral candidates submitted the following information:
- Shane Judge spent over $6,000
- Ed Hailio spent $5,100 with no fundraising
- Mariann Sawicki spent $2,400
- Peter Panetta spent $0
- Kevin Cernjul, Ron Chookomolin, Jim Gamble, Wolfgang Schoor — no information posted
The top two councillor-at-large candidates for votes also spent the most, with Peng You spending $10,000 and Aldo Ruberto close behind, spending $9,000.
Results for all city wards and school board trustees can be found here.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story noted Iain Angus placed fourth in the election. He placed third.Apr 05, 2019 10:03 AM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.