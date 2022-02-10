Elizabeth Fry launches campaign to raise half a million dollars for transitional housing

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Thunder Bay, Ont., set up a GoFundMe campaign this week to raise $500,000 to create eight to 10 more units of transitional housing to supplement the four units it opened in May 2021.

Officials say there is a dire need for housing for women and gender-diverse people who are at risk of being involved in the criminal justice system — but it's challenging to find funding.

"The people we work with have been people who have fallen through the cracks," said Mary Veltri, communications coordinator at the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario, an organization that supports women who have been criminalized or imprisoned.

"There is a need for that housing. And it isn't always recognized at a government level."

A 2019 Lakehead University study in Thunder Bay found that women who have been involved in the criminal justice system were more likely to reoffend if they did not have adequate housing. Housing insecurity also threatened the recovery of women trying to stay sober after being released from jail.

Mary Veltri is the development and communications coordinator for the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario. (Submitted by Mary Veltri)

"There is a need for transitional housing in Thunder Bay that focuses on the unique needs of marginalized women who have experiences of trauma, poverty and violence, particularly Indigenous women," the report concluded.

But a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation transitional housing program is only available for projects supporting women and children fleeing domestic violence, said Lindsay Martin, the director of operations and systemic advocate at Elizabeth Fry in Thunder Bay.

"There isn't a lot of government funding for women and gender-diverse people leaving prison, to be honest with you," they said.

Similarly, shelter beds in women-only facilities in Thunder Bay are also designated for women fleeing domestic violence, Veltri said.

But Martin said they aren't the only people who sometimes feel safer being apart from men.

"It's a specialized circle of care that's provided by women and gender-diverse people for women and gender-diverse people," they said.

A safe space to heal 'is really critical'

"Having violence in the past and having a safer space to be, and knowing that that's your place to heal I think is really critical."

The chief administrative officer of the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board agreed that funding for transitional housing lags behind the need.

The board passed a resolution in February criticising the federal Rapid Housing Initiative for failing to fund a single project in the Thunder Bay area, said Bill Bradica.

"The priority for that program was supposed to be transitional-type housing," he said.

DSSAB has provided some funding to run supportive housing, he said, even though that's not part of its mandate.

Bill Bradica is the chief administrative officer of The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"We've tried to assist organizations that maybe normally in the past we wouldn't have, like Elizabeth Fry, with some operating money for essentially, like, rent supplement or portable housing benefits to assist," he said. "But really, at this time, we don't have a lot of capital money available to us."

Urban Abbey currently offers 10 emergency shelter spaces for women. That will become transitional housing after showers are installed.

The Abbey spaces are primarily aimed at women experiencing homelessness, said head of staff Scotland Morrison. But the facility has the flexibility to support women leaving the corrections system as well.

The Abbey is also in the process of searching for funding for the initiative. Its goal is to have the transitional housing space operating by the fall.