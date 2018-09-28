Communities near Thunder Bay upset over delays in East-West tie line

Leaders in communities to the east of Thunder Bay, Ont. are worried about the province re-opening the bid for utilities to construct and operate the East-West Tie Line.

NextBridge Infrastructure was awarded a leave to construct permit in 2013, meaning it would be allowed to build and maintain the 450 kilometre line between Wawa and Thunder Bay. The 230 kilovolt doulbe-circuit line would allow for electricity to flow from Northern Ontario to existing infrastructure near Wawa.

Hydro One appealed to the province earlier this year, saying it could build the line for less, with reduced maintenance costs. The proposal from Hydro One, filed five years after Nextbridge started doing its preliminary work, has frustrated communities looking at the project as a source of employment.

Matthew Dupuis, the Chief of the Red Rock Indian Band said his community has been working to get ready for the construction project, by getting its members trained up for construction jobs.

"A couple hundred people to be ready to work on this project, that was built around a set in service date of late 2020," said Dupuis.

"And yet the provincial government is not making a decision, which is making it impossible to make that set in-service date."

Dupuis said SuperCom, an organization formed to provide training and education opportunties for First Nations members is concerned those who have gone through the construction training will be scooped up by other construction companies, and not able to provide labour for the line project.

Dupuis is also the President of SuperCom Industries.

"If you look at all the projects going on around the region, you could talk about at mine startups like Harte Gold, or the potential for Greenstone Gold, you look at the energy projects," he said, industries are looking to new employees.

"This area is crying for skilled workers."

Dupuis said NextBridge won the right to construct the line through a fair and open process. Construction was supposed to start this fall, with completion scheduled for late 2020.

"It's a matter of the gap. You can't expect someone to sit on a tuffet for an extra year waiting for a job to start."