Family rescued from fire Friday in Thunder Bay's east end

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding people to create and practice fire escape plans after a family had to be rescued from a burning building Friday night in the city's east end.

Fire fighters were called to the corner of Connolly and McLaughlin Streets around 10 p.m. Friday, the service said in a news release.

They found heavy flames and smoke at the rear of a two-story structure.

They immediately started spraying water on the fire to contain it, officials said, but a neighbouring duplex sustained some damage.

The main floor tenants evacuated through the front door, but the second story tenants were trapped upstairs, they said.

Fire fighters rescued the mother and her children by taking them through the front windows and down the ladder.

The family was uninjured but was cared for and monitored by emergency services on the scene, according to the news release.

Firefighters completed a search of the entire structure to determine if there were any other occupants, but none were found, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

